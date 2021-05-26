Valorant Masters Reykjavik Day 2 Recap

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of anime style gamed cranked out by Bandai Namco. Sometimes, you’ll get a quick project based on a licensed property, but every once in a while, you’ll get something original. Scarlet Nexus is the newest title to represent the latter set of projects, offering an action RPG that just might defy your expectations. Even after playing the Scarlet Nexus demo, I can definitely say that I wasn’t prepared for what the final product would deliver. After spending a lot of time with the game, I can now confidently say that it quickly jumps up to one of my favorite experiences this year. Color me surprised.