Valorant Masters Reykjavik Day 2 Recap
Valorant Masters Reykjavik Day 2 was the rise of North American supremacy and slated our first elimination matches of the tournament. Things have been anything but calm at Masters Reykjavik. Both Sentinels and Version1 putting the smackdown on the EMEA regions which is what most fans have been waiting for. The trash talk between NA and EMEA has been consistent for about a month now. Global fans of Valorant wanted a definitive answer, who is the best region in the world. Regardless of how matches went though, teams still need to face off against Korea’s finest.estnn.com