Bitcoin price – Top 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies to Buy Today in May 2021

By Judie Simms
fintechzoom.com
 7 days ago

These cheaper cryptocurrencies will help you diversify your portfolio. For investing in cryptocurrencies, diversity is the key. There's no one fixed reason to invest in just one cryptocurrency. There are more than a hundred...

Marketscrypto-economy.com

Bitcoin Crash: A win for the cryptocurrencies?

The world is changing all the time. New ideas are entering the market, old concepts are getting refurbished or completely reformed. Globalization has a huge impact on each and every one of us. The stock markets are changing, new currencies are occuring, a global pandemic has a firm grip on the entire humanity causing restrictions and heavy measures by the governments, powers are shifting, some people got incredibly rich, others struggle to survive. One thing we all can agree on is that we definitely live in a fast world.
Stocksthe360mag.com

Bitcoin miners generate $1.4 billion despite 36% BTC slump

Bitcoin miners generate $1.4 billion in May’s revenue despite 36% BTC slump. With bitcoin experiencing a price correction of almost 50% in May from the all-time high, mining revenue was expected to take a significant hit. However, contrary to expectations, the revenue has shown resilience. Data acquired by Finbold indicates...
Marketsu.today

BTC, BNB, XLM and YFI Price Analysis for June 2

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CurrenciesMotley Fool

3 Alt Coins to Watch in June

Thinking about branching out beyond Bitcoin? Have a look at these coins. May was a tough month for many cryptocurrencies as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell to lows we haven't seen since January. Prices are beginning to show signs of recovery, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods yet.
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Crypto market comeback? Ask experts anything about dogecoin, bitcoin, Ethereum latest and more

After a monumental market crash in May, a period of relative calm has descended over the cryptocurrency space.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and Binance Coin have all shown signs of recovery at the start of June, while dogecoin has shot up in price after Coinbase added it to its platform.Bitcoin has also bounced back slightly, but continues to trade within a very narrow band. This stability has divided analysts and experts, with some believing it is the beginning of a drawn out bear market, while others claim it is just a price correction in the middle of a record-breaking bull run.>>...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Ways the XRP Price Can Reach $2 – Is XRP a Buy Today?

Crypto market valuations have been hammered lately, leading many to ask whether the bullish trend may have ended. However, while Bitcoin struggles to find support in the mid-$30ks, some other top tokens, although not back at recent highs, have nevertheless been making significant gains – XRP among them. As the...
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Exchange Litecoin for Bitcoin Now

Bitcoin is the most liquid currency in the world. Its value is constantly growing. Therefore, it is not surprising that many netizens are in a rush to purchase digital coins. Different services offer more than 200 exchange directions. Here you can easily find a convenient option. Bitcoin can be bought for:
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin remains above $36,000, Dogecoin up 15%

The cryptocurrency market had a mixed outlook on Wednesday as some virtual coins gained while others dipped. The two most popular cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum (Ether) were marginally down at around 9:20 am. Bitcoin was trading 0.58 per cent lower than its price 24 hours ago and Ether was down by 0.41 per cent.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Crash Pushes Some Institutional Investors to Reconsider Gold: JPMorgan

May marked a 35% drop in price for bitcoin, making it one of the worst months to date for the cryptocurrency. “We had argued previously that the failure of bitcoin to break above the $60K threshold would see momentum signals turn more bearish and induce further position unwinds, and that this has likely been a significant factor in the correction last week” in pushing commodity trading advisors and other momentum-based investors to cut positions, the bank said.
Marketsthemoneycloud.com

Skrill Research Finds Four in Ten Consumers Have Invested in Crypto

Https://thefintechtimes.com/skrill-research-finds-four-in-ten-consumers-have-invested-in-crypto/. Skrill, the digital payments brand which is part of Paysafe, has released the results of a consumer survey, which uncover a number of trends on the rising popularity and adoption of cryptocurrency. 38% of respondents said they’d either invested in or bought a cryptocurrency, and 84% said they’d heard of at least one cryptocurrency, with 64% recognising Bitcoin.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Explains How Cardano ($ADA) Price Could Get to $5

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe says he believes the price of Cardano (ADA) has the potential to surge to the $5 mark based on technical analysis. The analyst’s words came in a recently published video, first spotted by Daily Hodl, in which he said the price of the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ADA, could surge to $5 per coin. In the video, after analyzing BTC’s price chart, van de Poppe said Cardano has been continuously making higher lows.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Will Cardano reach this price target? Why it’s not out of the question

Cardano, the market’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency, has had a tumultuous last few weeks, with the alt falling on the charts to correspond with Bitcoin and Ethereum’s depreciation after touching ATHs of its own. Interestingly, a previous article had argued that despite recent ecosystem-centric developments like the launch of the Alonzo testnet, ADA’s fortunes could be tied to how well BTC and ETH do.