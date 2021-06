The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) and the Transportation Management Association (TMA) of Bucks County warn residents that Wednesday, May 26, 2021, is an Air Quality Action Day. An Air Quality Action Day is called when the outside air quality is poor and steps should be taken to protect individuals who may be sensitive to changes in air quality. Poor air quality is particularly hazardous for anyone with a breathing condition, such as Asthma, or any other heart and lung conditions. More information about what you can do to improve our air quality can be found on DVRPC's Air Quality Partnership webpage.