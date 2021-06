June 1 is the last day to early vote before election day in Flower Mound’s runoff election for mayor. Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. The runoff race is between contenders Derek France and Itamar Gelbman, the two candidates who received the greatest total number of votes in the May 5 election. The May 5 election featured five candidates running for the mayoral position, splitting the ticket. Neither candidate managed to secure more than 50% of the overall vote, triggering the runoff.