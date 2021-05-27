Cancel
Louis Vuitton – Kering to Sell Large Chunk of Puma Holdings, Prompting M&A Talk – WWD

By Judie Simms
 7 days ago

PARIS — Is Kering gearing up to buy a new brand?. The company is selling a large proportion of its holdings in Puma, a move that analysts flagged as a balance sheet shoring-up exercise that could clear the way for M&A activity from the luxury good group. In a statement...

BusinessValueWalk

Etsy Acquires Depop: Top 5 Fashion Business Acquisitions

Etsy Acquires Depop for $1.6 billion: 5 Of The Most Famous Fashion Business Acquisitions Ever. Following todays announcement that Etsy has spent $1.6 billion on buying the British fashion app Depop, the team at business formation providers ZenBusiness have delved into the archives to look into some of the most famous - and expensive - business acquisitions of the past within the fashion industry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Landec Sells Investment In Windset Holdings

Early sale to affiliates of founding and controlling investors for $45.1 million. Net proceeds to be used to repay a portion of outstanding term debt and de-lever balance sheet. SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two...
Businessthefashionlaw.com

Two Decades, a Bitter Legal Battle, and More than $1 Billion Later, LVMH’s La Samaritaine is (Almost) Ready for its Debut

A $1 billion-plus shopping mecca “for the super-rich” was slated to welcome the public into its glitzy enclave dab-smack in the heart of Paris in the spring of 2020. The property of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, La Samaritaine – a sweeping 152-year old shopping destination located steps from the Seine, a short stroll from the main courtyard of the Louvre, and not terribly far from in-the-midst-of-rebuild Notre Dame – revealed that it would open its doors almost two decades after the mighty LVMH first swooped in with its deep pockets and grand plans to revamp the iconic site and 16 years after the shopping center was forced to go dark due to its failure to meet various significant building safety codes.
BusinessDesign Taxi

Louis Vuitton’s Mall For ‘The Super-Rich’ Is Opening Its Doors After 16 Years

While most people would flock to the nearby Louvre, a US$1 billion-plus shopping wonderland might just be the place to fix withdrawals of high rollers. After 16 long-drawn-out years, LVMH’s shopping heart billed for “the super-rich” will soon be ready. La Samaritaine will host items from “more than 600 brands” as part of a partnership with duty-free retailer DFS, as well as house a Christian Dior spa, luxurious apartments and restaurants, and a five-star hotel with nightly rates exceeding US$1,270, per The Fashion Law and Bloomberg.
BusinessHighsnobiety

Kering Sells (Some of) Puma in a Billion-Dollar Shift to Luxury

French luxury goods group Kering announced on Wednesday that it is selling 5.9 percent of its stake in Puma, valued at $1 billion. The move comes as the conglomerate continues to unwind its investment in sportswear to focus on higher-end luxury brands, The Business Times reports. In a statement, Kering...
Businessinvesting.com

France's Kering sells 5.9% stake in Puma

PARIS (Reuters) -French luxury goods group Kering (PA:PRTP) said on Wednesday it would sell a 5.9% stake in German sportswear company Puma via a placement to investors. Kering said it would sell about 8.9 million shares. Based on a Puma closing price of 93.6 euros, the French firm would raise about 833 million euros.
Businesshypebeast.com

Kering Announces Plans to Sell More PUMA Shares

Is set to continue reducing its stake in , selling another portion of shares as it further switches its focus to the luxury market. The latest move will see Kering sell 8.9 million shares — representing around 5.9% of PUMA — valued at around €833 million EUR (approximately $1 billion USD).
Designers & Collectionsarchitecturaldigest.com

Louis Vuitton Unveils a Swank Take on the Old-Fashioned Lantern

Napoléon Bonaparte missed out on being a Louis Vuitton client—the French leather-goods firm launched in 1854, long after the end of his reign—but the new lanterns in the brand’s Objets Nomades line of travel-inspired home products would have met with the emperor’s approval. Modeled after the honeycombs constructed by bees, the Bonaparte symbol, young Treviso-based product designers Giorgia Zanellato and Daniele Bortotto have tucked a rechargeable LED inside a mouth-blown glass vessel and then wrapped that illuminated core in an elegant network of openwork leather straps. As with previous Objets Nomades offerings, from a hammock by Atelier Oï to a mirror by Marcel Wanders, every element is handmade by European artisans. Zanellato/Bortotto also built brand echoes into their glowing concept: The handle recalls those used on the firm’s legendary bags, as do the spherical brass feet affixed beneath the bases of the lanterns, which are available in two sizes and two color combos (red berry and pistachio). The light cast is fragmented and mysterious, a scattering of starry shapes that, the design duo explains, “gently illuminate precious moments.” louisvuitton.com.
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Do you think Dior, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton products are expensive? Actually not, luxury labels are actually losing billions of dollars by not including their story in the sticker price.

How would you price a luxury handbag? Let’s say, you apply artistry, craftsmanship and the finest ethically sourced leathers. So should you price the bag for US$200, US$500, US$1,000 or even US$10,000?. Or imagine you are developing a new electric car brand, about to compete in the luxury car space....
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Louis Vuitton’s First Physical Fashion Show in Singapore Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Despite the Uprise of The Replica Market

Louis Vuitton held its first physical fashion show in Singapore in March by bringing Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring-Summer 2021 Collection. To exhibit Louis Vuitton’s legacy of innovation, the collection was presented at the ArtScience Museum, a venue celebrating the intersection of both art and science with the addition of Singapore’s iconic skyline as the backdrop for the show. As fashion tries to make its comeback during the pandemic, the replica market in Asia also makes its move by putting Vuitton replicas from the latest collection on the market.
Travelporhomme.com

Louis Vuitton’s Official 2021 Monaco Grand Prix Trophy Travel Case

Louis Vuitton has recently announced another multi-year collaboration for the brand with the Automobile Club de Monaco. This is the organization behind the Monaco Grand Prix, and it’s another great sporting collaboration for the brand following their partnership with the NBA. To start this collaboration in style, the race’s winner this year will receive a Louis Vuitton trophy travel case, inspired by the Riviera.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Fashion Vet Heather Bogen Joins Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Inc. has named Heather Bogen, a veteran of the fashion industry, president of wholesale apparel, a new position in the company. Among her previous roles in the industry, Bogen was president of the women’s division of the Tharanco Group and women’s sportswear division head at DKNY/Donna Karan. She also held executive slots at G-III Apparel Group, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and the Jones Apparel Group. Xcel credited her with “consistently driving sales, increasing profit margins and building successful business plans.”
Beauty & FashionComplex

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace x Mercedes AMG, Nike ACG, Louis Vuitton x NBA, and More

Now that June is finally here, it’s time to get some fits together for all of the upcoming barbecues and other summer functions. Thankfully, there’s a great amount of drops this week that will cater to anyone’s taste. For those looking for some luxurious pieces, Louis Vuitton has just released a collaboration with the NBA filled with monogrammed cut and sew apparel and luxurious leather goods inspired by basketball. Palace is releasing a collaboration with automobile manufacturer Mercedes-AMG perfect for anyone that’s trying to go for motorsport-inspired looks. More casual style options this week include new Converse Chuck 70s from PLAY Comme des Garçons, as well as collabs like KidSuper x Puma. There’s also charitable product being offered by Let’s Do Better, which will donate all proceeds from its latest “Learn To Swim” capsule to teach Black youth how to swim at Bed-Stuy’s YMCA.
Beauty & Fashionvoguebusiness.com

Richemont shares jump on jewellery rebound, Kering “approach”

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels owner Richemont surprised investors on two counts last week. A clear appetite for jewellery as the world emerges from the pandemic helped sales at Richemont’s jewellery maisons outpace the market with a 62 per cent sales rise in the fourth quarter ending 31 March.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Men’s Fragrances to Wear This Summer, From Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton and More

Each season brings an opportunity to switch up your fragrance game. While smoky, spicy and woody notes are more commonly assigned to winter, summer can be characterized by its blend of citrus, florals, saltwater and freshness. The best summer scents conjure the season’s nostalgic feelings of lazy, sun-baked days on your waterfront of choice, bottling the escapism we’re all so desperately coveting. In order to help you manifest that summer feeling, we’ve rounded up our favorite new summer fragrances for men.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Thryv Holdings (THRY) Announces Proposed 3.5M Share Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), today announced that certain of the Company's stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 3,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Thryv is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
Designers & CollectionsFast Company

Everyone from Gucci to Louis Vuitton is betting big on digital fashion. Here’s why they should proceed with caution

Against a cliffside backdrop with lush greenery, DressX cofounder Daria Shapovalova models an expertly tailored denim jumpsuit with horn buttons and brass trimmings. Made by Soorty, a manufacturer that produces denim for major brands such as Calvin Klein and Zara, her jumpsuit is one of hundreds of thousands of garments made in their factories in Pakistan this year. While research has shown that denim production is one of the most polluting and resource-intensive activities in the fashion industry, Shapovalova’s particular garment doesn’t carry the same weight. Her jumpsuit is purely digital—created through software to be showcased on platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.