Louis Vuitton – Kering to Sell Large Chunk of Puma Holdings, Prompting M&A Talk – WWD

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), today announced that certain of the Company's stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 3,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Thryv is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.