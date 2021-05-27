Cancel
Rhode Island Luxurious Real Estate And Waterfront Homes

By Margie D. Moore
buckeyebusinessreview.com
 12 days ago

The facility shall be used for SpaceX’s West Coast rocket restoration operations. Older houses are boasting greater price tags in comparison with new ones, based on new data. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had been noticed touring their newly bought $17 million Miami Beach property over the weekend. If you’re out of patience, a home on the market in Rhode Island with the apropos address of 0 Patience Way may be yours for a cool $400,000. The “Under Siege” actor is selling the 9,000-sq.-foot residence on 12 acres of land within the desert close to Scottsdale for $3.4 million, according to The Los Angeles Times. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

buckeyebusinessreview.com
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island to Study Ways to Boost Minority-Owned Business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Pawtucket, RImotifri.com

Back in Business: Rhode Island theaters plan their in-person return

As we wrap up our (hopefully) last pandemic season, where theaters were making the best of digital resources and innovative engagement, we’re seeing more signs of in-person performing arts everyday. This week featured Window Dressing: A Night of Live Entertainment in Wickford presented by the West Bay Community Theater, and...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Providence, RIPosted by
The Week

Someone in Rhode Island bought land using Dogecoin

It's the meme that just won't go away (but will go "to the moon," apparently). A Rhode Island man sold a vacant lot in Providence for 150,000 Dogecoin (or about $50,000 at the time), in what is believed to be the first real estate deal brokered using the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, local TV station WJAR reported Thursday.
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

How RI compares nationally in COVID stats

Here is how Rhode Island compares with the other 49 states, statistically, in its response to the coronavirus crisis. 12 Rhode Island had the 12th-most newly identified cases of coronavirus per capita among the 50 states over the last seven days. 7 Rhode Island had the seventh-most COVID-positive hospital patients...
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Rhode Island beer gardens and breweries to visit right now

PROVIDENCE — It’s nearly summer, which in Rhode Island means day trips to Block Island, music festivals in Newport, and an overdue “cheers” with friends and mugs full of local brews. Several Rhode Island breweries have reopened their patios and gardens, welcoming every craft beer connoisseur, admirer, and amateur brewer.
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

New guidelines loosen limits on Rhode Island nightclubs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island nightclubs are back at full capacity if they are willing to check more than just IDs. By the end of the month, clubs in the state can go back to normal capacity if they make sure everyone walking in is vaccinated or they can open at half capacity if they don't want to check.
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island moves up plan to fully reopen state, updates mask mandate

One of the Bay State’s neighbors to the south is accelerating its reopening plans and revising mask guidance in the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s major shift on masking. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday that the Ocean State will fully reopen on May 21, one...
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Coast Guard deems two Rhode Island lighthouses surplus

New London — Don’t look for the owners of the three lighthouses directing New London Harbor traffic to be snapping up any more of the aging sentinels anytime soon — including two the Coast Guard’s trying to shed off the coast of nearby Rhode Island. “New London Maritime Society will...