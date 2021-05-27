Ursula von der Leyen News – Global Debt Spiked During COVID, Leaving Some Countries on Shaky Ground | Voice of America
WASHINGTON – In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the global economy into a tailspin, the level of global debt — money owed by governments, businesses and households — has jumped by 12% to $289 trillion. And while some countries appear to have begun the task of reducing overall indebtedness, many governments in countries transitioning to full market economies are finding it difficult to do so.