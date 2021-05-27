Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ursula von der Leyen News – Global Debt Spiked During COVID, Leaving Some Countries on Shaky Ground | Voice of America

By Judie Simms
fintechzoom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic threw the global economy into a tailspin, the level of global debt — money owed by governments, businesses and households — has jumped by 12% to $289 trillion. And while some countries appear to have begun the task of reducing overall indebtedness, many governments in countries transitioning to full market economies are finding it difficult to do so.

fintechzoom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ursula Von Der Leyen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Debt Service#Debt Crisis#Voice Of America#Covid#U S Debt#Global Economies#Global Markets#Leyen News#Covid#Iif#Iff#Global Debt Spiked#Global Economy#Global Capital Markets#Government Debt#Sovereign Governments#Debt Levels#Emerging Markets#Advanced Economies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
EuropeTelegraph

Blame Brexit for Northern Ireland tensions, says Ursula von der Leyen

Recent tensions felt in Northern Ireland are not a result of the protocol introduced after the UK left the European Union but rather Brexit itself, Ursula von der Leyen said. The European Commission president was speaking following the first day of the EU Council - the first such meeting since the introduction of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement at the beginning of May.
Economyactionforex.com

With Central Banks Stepping Back, the Yen Looks Fragile

Central banks across the world are starting to step back from the ultra-loose policies they enacted last year, as widespread vaccinations and government spending do the heavy lifting. We are still in the early stages of this process, but the destination seems clear: higher interest rates. The biggest exception to this trend might be the Bank of Japan, which makes the yen seem highly vulnerable.
Economyvisualcapitalist.com

Visualizing the Snowball of Government Debt

Visualizing the Snowball of Government Debt in 2021. As we approach the second half of 2021, many countries around the world are beginning to relax their COVID-19 restrictions. And while this signals a return to normalcy for much of the global economy, there’s one subject that’s likely to remain controversial:...
Businessyicaiglobal.com

OECD Raises China Economic Growth Outlook to 8.5% for 2021

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has raised its forecast for China’s economic growth this year to 8.5 percent, up from a 7.8 percent prediction in March, saying investment remains a key growth engine as consumption gradually recovers. Next year’s growth is likely to...
Worldcryptopolitan.com

Lack of CBDC by central banks could be harmful – ECB

A report titled “The international role of the Euro” was released by the European Central Bank. It discussed how certain countries with no CBDC plans are at risk. There are plenty of fears of banks when it comes to crypto. The possibility of waking up to new rules imposed by banks on their customers is very much valid. Recently, a report was released by the European Central Bank which was named “The international role of the Euro” by the bank itself. The report laid emphasis on the critical analysis of the cryptocurrency growth and of course, the result of the absence of Central Backed Digital Currencies Or CBDCs. The CBDC is controlled by the government and banks of a country.
Worldpmldaily.com

Uganda to receive UGX. 3.5 trillion loan from IMF

WASHINGTON , DC — A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Mr. Amine Mati conducted virtual missions to Uganda from February 2-March 5 and from May 25-May 28, 2021 to discuss a 36-month program under the Extended Credit Facility. At the conclusion of the mission, Mr....
Personal Financebeincrypto.com

Russia’s Central Bank Governor: CBDC Is Future for Country’s Financial System

Russia’s central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, believes that digital currencies will be the future of financial systems as the country’s economy moves more online. Moscow published a consultation paper back in October on the feasibility of the digital ruble and is looking to launch their central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the end of the year. Nabiullina believes the transition to a CBDC would fill the demand for a fast and cheap payment system in Russia, she told CNBC news.
WorldUS News and World Report

World Bank Says U.S. Must Free up Excess COVID Vaccines for Latin America

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Bank president said on Tuesday is was vital that the United States frees up excess COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America as the World Health Organization expressed concern about high infection rates in the region. Mike Ryan, the top WHO emergency expert, said the situation in...
Public HealthBakersfield Californian

WHO, World Bank endorse IMF call for $50 billion to fight virus

The World Health Organization, World Bank and World Trade Organization endorsed the International Monetary Fund’s call to invest $50 billion to fight COVID-19 by making and delivering vaccines and treatments. “Governments must act without further delay or risk continued waves and explosive outbreaks of COVID-19 as well as more transmissible...
Middle East24newshd.tv

Lebanon crisis among world's worst since 1850s: World Bank

Lebanon's economic collapse is likely to rank among the world's worst financial crises since the mid-19th century, the World Bank said in a damning report released Tuesday. The report predicts that Lebanon's economy will shrink by close to 10 percent in 2021 and stresses there is "no clear turning point in the horizon".
Middle East101 WIXX

Israel to open economic office in Abu Dhabi to boost Gulf investment

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel plans to open an economic attache office in Abu Dhabi this summer to attract foreign investment and boost economic relations with Gulf states and the broader Arab world, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday. This follows a U.S.-brokered normalisation of ties between Israel and the United...