Edward Walson launches new movie streaming service Curia on June 4

By Jung Min-seo
 14 days ago

Los Angeles, CA (May 26, 2021) – Film and Broadway producer with a background in local cable TV news, Edward Walson announced today that he is launching CURIA, a curated online film collection service with a unique streaming model that offers highly curated rotating monthly offerings aimed at a new generation of streamers frustrated by bloated programming options and unhelpful algorithms.

