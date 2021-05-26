GWS Auctions To Be First to Sell Cryptocurrency at Auction
Los Angeles, May 26, 2021 – Kruse GWS Auctions, the world-record-breaking auction house specializing in entertainment memorabilia, fine jewelry, iconic fashion accessories and Royal artifacts has announced they will be selling Cryptocurrency during their upcoming LIVE “Fine Jewelry and Crypto” auction to be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT. This will mark the first time an auction house will be selling Cryptocurrency during a live event and will likely set the standard for auction sales in the future.fintechzoom.com