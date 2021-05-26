Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

GWS Auctions To Be First to Sell Cryptocurrency at Auction

By Jung Min-seo
fintechzoom.com
 13 days ago

Los Angeles, May 26, 2021 – Kruse GWS Auctions, the world-record-breaking auction house specializing in entertainment memorabilia, fine jewelry, iconic fashion accessories and Royal artifacts has announced they will be selling Cryptocurrency during their upcoming LIVE “Fine Jewelry and Crypto” auction to be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT. This will mark the first time an auction house will be selling Cryptocurrency during a live event and will likely set the standard for auction sales in the future.

fintechzoom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Public Auction#Competitive Bidding#Kruse Gws Auctions#Royal#Doge#Lead Auctioneer#Nft#Auction Sales#Selling#Entertainment Memorabilia#Intangible Currency#Tangible Assets#Fine Jewelry#Direct Transfer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Auctions
Related
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Auction calendar

Sporting Memorabilia Football, Olympic Games, Golf, Boxing, Cricket, Motor Sport, Horse Racing, Rugby, Tennis and other popular sports. Graham Budd Auctions. General and Collectable Online Sale **Strictly limited in-person bidding - phone for appointment** Participation encouraged by live internet bidding or leaving a commission bid. Strictly limited in-person bidding - phone 01395 517300 Potburys.
Economybluewaterhealthyliving.com

US gold coin sells for record $19.5 mn at Sotheby's auction

A 1933 US gold coin that was never issued after Franklin D. Roosevelt removed America from the gold standard sold for a record $19.51 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York Tuesday. The auction house described the 1933 Double Eagle, the last US gold coin made and intended for...
Miami, FLbeincrypto.com

Crypto Used to Purchase Miami Penthouse for Record $22.5M

A $22.5 million penthouse in Miami was bought entirely with cryptocurrency, making it the most expensive real estate purchase in crypto to date. The 5,067 square foot, full-floor, four-bedroom penthouse is located in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood. It’s located on the ninth floor of the boutique condo building Arte by Antonio Citterio.
Real Estateeliteagent.com

Acreage property sells well above reserve in online auction

A 10-acre property in Somerville, Victoria has sold for $402,500 above the reserve, after fierce bidding through online platform Openn Negotiation. First National agent Craig Mann, and his sellers, were stunned when 403 Coolart Road reached a final price tag of $2,002,500. “One of my sales staff said to me...
Cambridge, MAartfixdaily.com

CRN Auctions - Collectors and Estates Auction

On Sunday, June 20th at 11 a.m., CRN Auctions in Cambridge, MA will be conducting an exciting, and as. usual eclectic, sale consisting of several private collections from New England homes. Many of the items offered highlight long-standing relationships with discerning collectors who have parsed out jewels from their collections over the years and brought them to market with the help of the CRN team.
Shoppingdreamwidth.org

One of the first auction houses which started selling online: Cowan’s Auction House (Reply)

With offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Denver, Cowan's auction holds more than 40 auctions each year, with annual sales exceeding $ 16 million. We reach buyers around the world and pride ourselves on our reputation for integrity, customer service, and excellent results. Cowan's Auctions, a full service house, specializes in American history, Native American and ethnographic, decorative arts, firearms and military, and modern and contemporary art and design. In 2019, Cowan's and Leslie Hindman Auctioneers collaborated to enhance their presence in the nation by launching Hindman, yet the Cowan’s auction Cincinnati is the popular amongst these.
Motorsportsdealernews.com

AUCTION INSIGHTS

National Powersport Auctions Weekly Auction Insight Report provides a snapshot of the pre-owned market based on transactional data collected at each auction. “With nearly 20 years of transactional data, we help banks, investors, manufacturers and dealers accurately understand the direction of the industry,” notes NPA’s VP of Marketing Ryan Keefe. “NPA’s auction values and Value Guide have become the authoritative source for values on powersport vehicles of all types.”
Real EstateSfvbj.com

LTC Sells Three Wisconsin Properties for $35 Million

Real estate investment trust LTC Properties, which specializes in health care property and senior housing investments, has announced a $35 million sale of three assisted living properties in Wisconsin. Together, the properties comprise 263 assisted living units. The sale represents a gain of about $5.6 million for Westlake Village-based LTC.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Supreme Auctions to Sell Rare Significant Pennsylvania Estate at Auction

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. A rare opportunity awaits one charmed home buyer as Hillside Hollow heads to auction. Originally once part of the Valhalla Estate in Pennsylvania, this Mid-Century modern home is captivating and nestled privately in Allegheny County surrounded by magnificent acres of enchanting trees, and meticulously maintained grounds that will leave you spellbound. Supreme Auctions will offer this prestigious property with 24-acres at auction on June 19, in cooperation with Kim Marie Angiulli of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services.
Entertainmentcryptocoingossip.com

First Ever NFT Goes up for Auction at Sothebys

“Quantum” by artist Kevin McCoy has gone up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York. While non-fungible tokens (NFT) are particularly new to the market, digital artist Kevin McCoy created “Quantum” in 2014. The art piece was originally minted on the Namecoin blockchain. And has since been re-created on the Ethereum blockchain. Where it is now up for auction at Sothebys.
Shoppingthejournal-news.net

Auction Directory

THURS., MAY 27 - 7 p.m. Bidding closes for Fine Artwork, Prints and Rugs online only auction. Pickup May 28, 5-7 p.m., both at 608 Ridge Ave., Greenville. Register & bid at mollettauctions.hibid.com. Mollett Auction Service LLC, Wayne 618-920-6694, Adam 618-267-3086, auctionzip.com Auctioneer #23925, mollettauctions.com, FB Mollett Auction Service. SAT.,...
BusinessEntrepreneur

D2C Brand F5 Raises INR 2.5 Cr In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. D2C brand F5 servicing daily workplace consumption on Tuesday announced that it has closed INR 2.5 crore as the first tranche of its pre-Series A round while it is in the final stage for closing the second tranche in the next couple of weeks. The current raise saw participation from angel investors that include Mohit Satyanand, Teamwork Arts who led through LetsVenture Platform, Gurugram-based Accelerator Huddle, AngelList, Venture Catalysts, Top Forbes Indian Angel Investor- Rohit Chanana, Dr. Jeevak Gupta, Private Equity; InvAscent among others.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.82 Million

Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $880.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.10 million to $943.90 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.