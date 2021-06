Washington closed out a three-game set at home against the Phillies looking to avoid a sweep before heading out on the road. The Nationals entered Thursday in the basement of the NL East, 5.5 games behind the Mets for the top spot in the division. On Wednesday, Washington got four hits from Starlin Castro (run, RBI) while Al Avila drove in the other run in the contest. Jon Lester threw six innings, allowing one run on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts, though he didn’t factor in the decision. Brad Hand (2-2) took the loss as he allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in one inning of work.