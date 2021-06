Inter Miami CF know they can’t repeat last weekend’s performance from their loss to the Chicago Fire if they want to beat D.C. United on Saturday, and they’re hoping Rodolfo Pizarro will have a difference-making performance to help them secure the three points. Miami (2-3-2, eight points) is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Fire on May 22 in which the South Floridians struggled to create quality ...