Tara Strong Teases Teen Titans Go! DC Super Hero Girls Crossover with New Clip (Exclusive)

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day weekend promises to be an epic one, as fans are set to get the much-anticipated crossover between Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls in a one-hour crossover special, which premieres on Monday, May 31st at 6 PM EST, but that's not all. Fans can look forward to even more DC Super Hero Girls when the all-new season premieres Sunday, June 6th at 8 AM EST, and to get you hyped for both, we've got an exclusive clip from The Space House crossover right here. Here's the thing though. What's better than an exclusive clip? Well, it would be talking to one of the stars from both shows, and we did just that, as ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Raven and Batgirl actress Tara Strong, and you can check out our conversation below.

