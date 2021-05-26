Tara Strong Teases Teen Titans Go! DC Super Hero Girls Crossover with New Clip (Exclusive)

There's a new team to be reckoned with in the Marvel Universe, and it's a team powerful enough to take on the Hulk and live to tell the tale. That team is Gamma Flight, who fans met in the pages of Immortal Hulk, and now the team is heading their own series with Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier, Lan Medina, and Antonio Fabela at the helm. Gamma Flight features a mix of Bruce Banner's allies and enemies, including Absorbing Man, Titania, Puck, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan, and Rick Jones. After siding with the Hulk they are fugitives on the run, and ComicBook.com had a chance to speak to Frasier all about what's in store for the team, the lineup itself, how Hulk figures into the new series, Rick's transformation, and the fallout from Immortal Hulk, and more. Plus, we've got an exclusive preview of the big issue for you to check out from Medina and Fabela, which you can find below!