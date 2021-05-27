Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Todd Williams

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a TV fan, Todd Williams’ face is one you’ve probably seen several times. Throughout his career, he has been cast in a wide variety of shows, but he is most well-known for his roles in the TV shows In Plain Sight and Chicago Code. Most recently, he has gotten some attention for his role in the CBS series All Rise. Unfortunately, however, it was recently announced that All Rise would be canceled after its second season. Todd’s fans have nothing to worry about, though. He already has another project in the works. He will appear in an upcoming TV series called Panic and there are a lot of people looking forward to the show’s release. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Todd Williams.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Todd Williams
Person
Russell Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Music Business#Cbs#Good Music#Nyu#Queens Native Queens#New York University Todd#Commercials#Manhattan#Voice Over Work#Chicago Code#God#Positivity#Home#Thinking#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicHouston Chronicle

Being on Disney used to hold teen stars back, but Olivia Rodrigo is changing the narrative

The widespread popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," can in some ways be explained by the resonance of its third single, "Good 4 U." The pop-punk breakup song dropped in mid-May - four months after the ubiquitous hit "Drivers License" broke multiple industry records, and a handful of weeks after, its catchy follow-up, "Deja Vu," helped sustain the anticipation.
Musicseattlepi.com

Motown Records Names #TheShowMustBePaused Co-founder Jamila Thomas VP of Artist Marketing

364 days after “Blackout Tuesday” — during which the music industry took a pause to protest police violence against the black community and consider its social justice policies and efforts in the wake of George Floyd’s murder — Motown Records has named Jamila Thomas, a co-founder of #TheShowMustBePaused, as vice president of artist marketing. #TheShowMustBePaused played a pivotal role in establishing Blackout Tuesday and leading the industry to reassess its policies and pledge millions of dollars to social justice causes.
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Faith Evans Bought Tupac $40k Worth Of Gifts States Danny Boy

The 90’s beef with Tupac Shakur & Notorious BIG remains one of the greatest dramas in the history of hip hop along with the alleged love triangle with Faith Evans. In a new interview with former Deathrow artist Danny Boy, he speaks about his days hanging around the iconic hip hop star Tupac. He gives his personal account of Tupac signing with Deathrow Records and getting bailed out of prison by the infamous Suge Knight.
Theater & DanceAmerican Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Cmagic5

We had the pleasure of interviewing Cmagic5 over Zoom video!. Rising teen talent, Cmagic5 is a young emerging high-octane and soulful Canadian vocal artist from Toronto, who started humming even before talking. At the age of 4, she began her musical journey performing in musical theater, dance performances, and vocal competitions. By the age of 10, she had already written, composed, and produced her own songs. At 16, she completed her classical vocal training from the world-renowned Royal Conservatory and is a vocal mentor to the Gen Z. She is also an advocate and ambassador for mental health awareness. Cmagic5’s musical inspirations include Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, and Toni Braxton. Her music is contemporary pop fused with other genres of music, creating a refreshing blend of conventional sounds and futuristic vibes. Her soul-shattering vocals coming from a petite frame, have the power to evoke a profound response.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Courtney Love Made a Meme

One of the only celebrities worth following on Instagram is Courtney Love, whose presence on the platform has been charmingly candid of late. She's living in London, reflecting on her past and present, boycotting Spotify and generally keeping the '90s rock star spirit alive. She's also making memes — or at least, she's made one meme, and it's not a bad effort at all for someone who is famously Gen X.
MusicThe Ringer

Reviewing DMX’s Posthumous Album, ‘Exodus’

Justin Charity and Micah Peters break down and review DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus. They talk through features on the album with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and Alicia Keys; discuss which songs delivered and which didn’t; and attempt to understand how this album accurately represents who DMX was. For...
MusicGreenwichTime

'Ratatouille: The Musical' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Gear Up for Emmy Consideration

Outliers in the music supervision field this Emmy season include “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which used songs by Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson and Britney Spears performed as the queens battle it out in epic lip sync battles, and “Ratatouille: The Musical,” the TikTok sensation. Season 13 of “Drag Race” helped several...
Musicnewsbrig.com

Multi-Talented Singer Sauvi DuVin is a Connoisseur of Wine and R&B

Captivating, dynamic and spellbinding are the words being used to describe singer/songwriter Sauvi DuVin. At times brilliant and at times unique, Sauvi DuVin is relentlessly engaging. Her incredible voice, magnetic delivery, and irresistible personality have already earned her acclaim among music aficionados globally. She is a wine connoisseur. And just how it takes time to develop fine wine, the songstress takes her time and dedication to create captivating songs that touch the soul.
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Mary J. Blige Reflects on 'My Life' in New Documentary Trailer

Mary J. Blige reflects on her influential album My Life in the trailer for upcoming documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, the film arrives on June 25th via Amazon Prime Video. In the new trailer, the singer discusses her early days and how writing...
Entertainmentthesource.com

DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Ne-Yo to Headline Virtual Essence Festival

Essence Festival is playing it safe and hosting their annual festival virtually. Jazmine Sullivan, DJ DNice, Tank, Kirk Franklin, Michelle Williams and DJ Khaled and Friends, will all take the virtual stage. Other appearances include Mary J. Blige, The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, Miss Lawrence, Supacent, New Orleans born entrepreneur...
Celebritiesnewsnationusa.com

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in ‘Verzuz’ Rematch Battle

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went head-to-head again Sunday night for a Verzuz rematch, and it did not disappoint!!!. The 2 founders of the super popular music competition squared off at Miami’s Club LIV, and they dedicated the evening to the late DMX. DaBaby, Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Busta Rhymes and...
Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(News) Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Linked in Miami for an OG Verzuz Rematch

VERZUZ gave us another event over Memorial Day weekend. The creators of the platform. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland went back and forth in a rematch of the original VERZUZ showdown. Missy Elliott set the mood by wishing both producers good luck. Then both took the stage at Miami’s LIV nightclub and threw out back-to-back beats. Songs from Aaliyah, DMX, Missy Elliott, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more were featured. Swizz surprised us with a clip of a Bath Salts remix from DMX’s Exodus album. The track featured a verse from J. Cole.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Blair Underwood, Desiree DaCosta part ways

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage. The couple, who share three children together, announced their split in a joint social media statement. The 56-year-old actor and DaCosta shared a joint statement on Instagram on...
Celebritiespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Trailer Has The Singer Reflecting On Her Music And Career

Hard to believe Mary J. Blige dropped “What’s the 411” way back in 1992(!!!), launching a decades-long career that would see her release multiple chart-topping songs that would sell millions and win the hearts of millions more fans. She followed that up with 1994’s “My Life”, which would send her rocketing to superstardom, and that also happens to be the title of the upcoming Amazon documentary on the making of that album.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Alex Rodriguez praised by fans following latest announcement

Alex Rodriguez has many strings to his bow and, as well as a talented sports star, he's the chairman and co-owner of Dominican beer, Presidente USA. The kind-hearted star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he had teamed up with HBO Max's upcoming movie, In The Heights, to take part in an exciting giveaway.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Grammy-nominated producer Turn Me Up Josh has died

Atlanta producer Turn Me Up Josh, real name Joshua Samuel, has passed away. His death was confirmed on Monday by frequent collaborator Lil Durk. “Rip turn me up josh smh,” Lil Durk tweeted. The musician also shared a photo of Josh in the studio on his Instagram stories, captioned with crying and praying emoji. No cause of death has been revealed.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Issues The Rules To Posting Money On ‘The Gram’

Rappers love flexing their money with any chance they get. It’s gotten to a point that people such as Pooh Shiesty and Kodak Black have argued over who started the excessive displays of wealth. According to Lil Durk, though, not everyone has the right to show off their dead presidents.