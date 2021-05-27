If you’re a TV fan, Todd Williams’ face is one you’ve probably seen several times. Throughout his career, he has been cast in a wide variety of shows, but he is most well-known for his roles in the TV shows In Plain Sight and Chicago Code. Most recently, he has gotten some attention for his role in the CBS series All Rise. Unfortunately, however, it was recently announced that All Rise would be canceled after its second season. Todd’s fans have nothing to worry about, though. He already has another project in the works. He will appear in an upcoming TV series called Panic and there are a lot of people looking forward to the show’s release. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Todd Williams.