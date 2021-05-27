Cancel
Health

New Zealand sets budget to introduce new health information platform

By Thiru Gunasegaran
Healthcare IT News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand's Ministry of Health recently unveiled its plan to invest up to NZ$400 million ($289.4 million) to implement health sector data and digital infrastructure over the next four years. That includes NZ$385 million ($279 million) to implement Hira, the new national health information platform. Another NZ$15 million ($10.8 million)...

