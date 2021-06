Adam Buksa’s recent goal-scoring form has put him on a course for a double-digit goal season. It’s been an impactful last three matches for the New England Revolution’s Adam Buksa. The 24-year-old striker has scored in all of the Revolution’s last three Major League Soccer fixtures and has recorded a total of four goals in eight appearances. After scoring six goals in 23 regular-season appearances in the 2020 campaign, which also was his first year in MLS, Buksa is on the path to registering a double-digit goal season for the first time with the Revolution.