Chicago Fire vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Chicago Fire finally won their first match of the season, and with a very good performance too. They will now look to make it two in a row when they will host Montreal on Saturday. Montreal have also struggled to win games this season, and are coming into this match with just 1 win in their last 6. Matches between the two have produced a lot of goals lately, so there might be value in that market.