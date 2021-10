Your tech will die — and right now, there’s not a whole lot you can do about it. Imprisoned inside slick designs and end user license agreements, you don’t quite own your device. You’re just agreeing to use it as the manufacturer allows you to. And that manufacturer doesn’t always allow you — or anyone not authorized by the manufacturer — to fix it if it breaks. This ensures that all repairs generate revenue for the parent company. And, if the device can’t easily be fixed, many consumers may choose to dispose of the device and buy a new, updated version.

