JEDDAH, May 29 (KUNA) — Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced lifting an entry ban off of 11 countries starting Sunday. Last February, Saudi banned the citizens of 20 countries from entering the kingdom, as a measure to fight the spread of the coronavirus, with exception of diplomats and workers in the health sector and their families, a ministry’s official said in a press statement on Saturday. The allowed countries are the UAE, Germany, USA, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, he added.