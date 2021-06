Man "swiped right" ... and ended up getting arrested. Jeremy Adams was interested in a 14-year-old girl named Kelsey on the popular dating site Tinder. He ended up swiping right, which means he wanted to get to know her better. According to a complaint, he talked about how he wanted to make Kelsey his "sex slave." He also added that he "kind of loved that" she was only 14 years old.