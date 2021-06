With an injury that will sideline Nikolaj Ehlers for the remainder of the season, every player on the Jets will have to step it up come playoff time. As of Wednesday morning, the Jets have lost seven straight games, and their season is spiraling out of control. They lost 5-3 on Friday night to the Montreal Canadiens and then dropped a 2-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The situation is draining the team physically and mentally, and with the playoffs around the corner, they need to make changes to get their game back on track.