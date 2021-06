Hello and welcome back to Business Briefcase! The past two weeks we have looked at new economic developments coming to Goodyear and Buckeye in the next year. This week, we’re focusing on Avondale and a major corporation opening a facility in Goodyear. As Goodyear and Avondale celebrate their 75th year as cities, there are many new economic developments for residents to be excited about. As always, be sure to send any questions, tips or comments about business news.