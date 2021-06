GRANT — Whitehall and Grant played a pitching-optional contest Thursday, with the Vikings coming away with a 22-20 victory. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was called in the third inning with Grant leading 12-5. The Vikings drew 13 walks and were hit by seven pitches in a three-hour, 20-minute marathon of an opening game. Whitehall opened the game with six first-inning runs before falling behind 9-6. The Vikings then scored seven times in the fourth to go up 13-9, fell behind 15-13 in the bottom of the inning, then went ahead for good with an eight-run fifth, staving off a late Grant rally.