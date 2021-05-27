Paleo Lemon Cake (gluten-free, grain-free, nut-free, maple-sweetened)

5.30 a.m. I began to reluctantly rise from my bed to make it on that weekly bus to Hannafords. I had a shopping list ready, my mom’s credit card in hand and a sense of enthusiasm to begin my grocery journey to shop for the ingredients. But when I arrived at the meat section, I froze. In front of me was an array of all the meat in the world: beef, chicken, lamb, venison, veal, pork. What’s a ribeye? What’s a flank? Is this flank? Then, I proceeded to gently roll my half-full shopping cart to the produce section. I’m supposed to find coriander and “Thai” basil, but navigating the rows of vegetables was a daunting task on its own. Don’t even mention the spices and the sauces. I was going to cook in a week, so why prepare so soon, you ask? Well, the answer is simple: cooking phở is a long and laborious process. It’s not easy to achieve the great depth of flavor phở has in its broth, nor is it easy to achieve the tenderness in the meat. Hence, why a good pot of phở will require weeks of preparation.