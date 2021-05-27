Cancel
Environment

Nice peeks of sun today with warm conditions but with rain chances lingering near by

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas-: Today: Partly cloudy skies with moderate breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 87 degrees. Winds: SE 10-15/G20 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with moderate breezy winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 74 degrees. Winds: SE 10-15/G20 mph. A 10% chance of showers.

www.crossroadstoday.com
