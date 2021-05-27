Nice peeks of sun today with warm conditions but with rain chances lingering near by

Another day, another downpour, at least for some Central Texans. We’re still stuck in the rainy weather pattern but today will feature the lowest chance for rain through the start of next week. Showers and thunderstorms from the overnight hours to our west are moving more southerly this morning and not toward us so most will miss out on early morning showers. If we are going to see any rain for the first part of the day, it’ll be west of I-35 and more realistically west of Highway 281. The remnants of the showers and storms could help to kick up some more precipitation later today when we get some heat in the atmosphere. Today’s rain will be pop-up style and scattered about so not everyone will see the rain. Today’s rain chances range from 20% near I-45 to 30% near I-35. The highest rain chances, near 40%, are along and south of Highway 190 and west of I-35. Any afternoon rain that we have will gradually dissipate early this evening with only a 20% chance of overnight rain. High temperatures today will warm only into the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to the cloudiness hanging around. We’ll continue the streak of below normal temperatures Friday, into the weekend, and into much of next week too as higher rain chances arrive starting tomorrow.