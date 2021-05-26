Cancel
Abortion Laws Across The Mountain West Reflect Growing Polarization

kunr.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case could result in some states in the Mountain West moving to severely limit or even ban abortions. The high court will examine a disputed Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, challenging a precedent that goes back to Roe v. Wade. That 1973 Supreme Court case protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

