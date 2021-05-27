Unai Emery revels in Villarreal’s ‘impeccable’ Europa League triumph
Unai Emery praised his players for their dedication after winning Villarreal’s first major trophy by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Villarreale won a thrilling penalty shootout 11-10, after a 1-1 draw, with their goalkeeper, Geronimo Rulli, scoring his side’s 11th before making the decisive save, stopping the spotkick of his United counterpart, David de Gea. It was a record fourth Europa League triumph for Emery as a manager, after winning the competition three times with Sevilla.www.theguardian.com