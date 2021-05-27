Wix vs Squarespace: which is better?

The high productivity and low overhead costs achieved from a cloud-based networking environment amid the pandemic are expected to motivate businesses to continue with remote working in the post-pandemic world. Thus, networking giants Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) are well-positioned to grow significantly in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The company’s networks segment comprises Mobile Access, Fixed Access, IP Routing, and Optical Networks businesses. NOK serves communications service providers, governments, large enterprises, and consumers.