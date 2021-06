Tenants caught between the pandemic fallout and rising housing costs are now more likely to lose their homes after the ban on evictions expired this week leaving £360m of rent unpaid, poverty activists warn.Evictions can now resume again in England after a pandemic hiatus that had protected up to a million people from being forced to leave their homes. Also, the required minimum period of notice will come down from six to four months, the housing ministry has confirmed.A group of the most prominent charities and other organisations, including the National Residential Landlords Association, is now calling for the urgent...