Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atchison County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONIPHAN NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHERN ANDREW COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, or 7 miles south of Wathena, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Amazonia, Rushville, Doniphan, De Kalb, Cosby, St. Joseph Airport and Helena. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 64. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Atchison County, KS
City
Atchison, KS
City
Wathena, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Elwood, KS
County
Doniphan County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Missouri Flooding#Severe Weather#Severe Flooding#Weather Radar#Storm#Country Club Villa#Doniphan#Torrential Rainfall#Northeastern Kansas#Localized Flooding#Doppler Radar#Northwestern Missouri#St Joseph Airport#Southern#Central Buchanan#Rushville#Savannah#Ground Lightning#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 15:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 2:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet this morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 7am 7am 7am Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 17.6 Mon 2am 18.2 9.5 3.4
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth; Wyandotte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHERN BUCHANAN AND PLATTE COUNTIES At 1135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leavenworth, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis and Edgerton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH