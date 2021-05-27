Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 15:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 2:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet this morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 7am 7am 7am Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 17.6 Mon 2am 18.2 9.5 3.4