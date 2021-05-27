Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND WESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 944 AM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Moores Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Pea size hail Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Oxford, Forest Park, Harrison, North College Hill, Cheviot, Mount Healthy, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Seven Mile, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek and Miami Heights. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 154 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 16. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.