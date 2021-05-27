Cancel
Johnson County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH...NORTHERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bonner Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. There is a line of storms from Easton to Eudora moving east that are producing 40 mph winds. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Smithville, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake and Lake Quivira. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 224 and 233. Interstate 29 between mile markers 2 and 20. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 2 and 43. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 212 and 226. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Missouri Flooding#Severe Storms#Severe Flooding#Interstate 70#Interstate 35#Kansas Turnpike#Central Leavenworth#Wyandotte#Northern Johnson#Platte City#West Central Missouri#Torrential Rainfall#Winds#Doppler Radar#Northwestern Clay#Localized Flooding#Riverside#Smithville
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Johnson KS County in east central Kansas East Central Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas West Central Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations across the warned area including near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 6...and between mile markers 56 and 61...and near mile marker 63...and between mile markers 79 and 83. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 218 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 421 and 422. Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 7am 7am 7am Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 17.8 Mon 3am 18.6 6.9 2.8
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

'Wet weekend' anticipated

While thunderstorms may be possible this weekend, the local emergency management director thinks the risk of severe weather will be low. Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said more severe weather likely will stay west of Leavenworth County. Magaha said there is still a chance local residents could...
Shawnee, KSKCTV 5

Fatal crash on WB Shawnee Mission Parkway causes road closure

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Police have responded to fatal crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and W. 55th street early Sunday morning. WB Shawnee Mission Parkway is closed at W 55th St. Deputies will be clearing the scene in 1-2 hours. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the...
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 1118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, or 7 miles northeast of Oskaloosa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis and Edgerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 231 and 234. Interstate 29 between mile markers 4 and 36. Interstate 635 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 9 and 39. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 213 and 226. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Wyandotte County, KSwyandottedaily.com

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wyandotte County from 11:35 p.m. Saturday through midnight. The National Weather Service advised residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. At 11:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Leavenworth , moving east at 55...
Environmentwyandottedaily.com

Weather: Storms possible late tonight and Saturday

Storms are in the forecast for late tonight into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Another round of storms is possible Saturday evening into Sunday, the weather service said. A few storms have the potential to be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main...