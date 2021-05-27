Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andrew County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Buchanan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONIPHAN NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHERN ANDREW COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, or 7 miles south of Wathena, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Amazonia, Rushville, Doniphan, De Kalb, Cosby, St. Joseph Airport and Helena. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 64. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and northwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Andrew County, MO
City
Helena, MO
County
Buchanan County, MO
City
De Kalb, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Amazonia, MO
City
Savannah, MO
City
Doniphan, MO
City
Rushville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Missouri Flooding#Storm#Severe Flooding#Andrew Buchanan#Country Club Villa#Central Buchanan#Torrential Rainfall#St Joseph Airport#Doppler Radar#Localized Flooding#Northeastern Kansas#Southern#Northwestern Missouri#Ground Lightning#Severity#Wathena#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Buchanan County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHERN BUCHANAN AND PLATTE COUNTIES At 1135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leavenworth, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis and Edgerton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH