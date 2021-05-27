Cancel
Furnas County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN FURNAS COUNTY At 317 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beaver City, Wilsonville and Hollinger. No additional rainfall is expected.

alerts.weather.gov
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Furnas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FURNAS COUNTY UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cambridge, or 22 miles east of McCook, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Holbrook around 1240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hendley and Arapahoe.