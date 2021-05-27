Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN FURNAS COUNTY At 317 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beaver City, Wilsonville and Hollinger. No additional rainfall is expected.