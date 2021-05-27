Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Kenton; Pendleton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT OHIO...NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...KENTON...SOUTHERN CAMPBELL...BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 916 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Rising Sun, moving east at 45 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph One half inch diameter hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Taylor Mill, Walton, Rising Sun, Oakbrook, Burlington, Claryville, Union, New Richmond, Butler, Ryland Heights, Fairview, Visalia and Atwood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 72 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 167 and 183. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.