Bracken County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Switzerland County. In Kentucky, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis Counties. * WHEN...through 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will rapidly improve by the mid- morning.

alerts.weather.gov
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON Winds will become southerly and increase through mid afternoon with some wind gusts to around 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and some small tree limbs could be blown down. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Kenton; Pendleton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT OHIO...NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...KENTON...SOUTHERN CAMPBELL...BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 916 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Rising Sun, moving east at 45 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph One half inch diameter hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Taylor Mill, Walton, Rising Sun, Oakbrook, Burlington, Claryville, Union, New Richmond, Butler, Ryland Heights, Fairview, Visalia and Atwood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 72 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 167 and 183. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.