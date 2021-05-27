Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Switzerland County, IN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Switzerland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Switzerland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Indiana, Switzerland County. In Kentucky, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis Counties. * WHEN...through 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will rapidly improve by the mid- morning.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Pendleton, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Switzerland County, IN
City
Lewis, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Dense Fog Advisory#Edt Thursday#Severity#Target Area#Gallatin#Distance#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Switzerland
News Break
NWS
Related
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON Winds will become southerly and increase through mid afternoon with some wind gusts to around 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and some small tree limbs could be blown down. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.