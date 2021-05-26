Michigan State University Council votes to recommend requiring vaccines in the fall
A Michigan State University academic governance group is recommending requiring anyone on campus this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Michigan State University Council voted 87 to 11 during a special meeting Tuesday to recommend mandatory vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff participating in on-campus activities. The resolution exempts certain individuals, like people with religious objections or those medically unable to get a vaccine.www.wvpe.org