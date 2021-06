Let's put aside all the talk of parts shortages, sold out everything, and focus on what's likely coming down the pipeline in the near and not-so-near future. Sure, it might be a little trickier to purchase the bike of your dreams right now, but that doesn't mean companies have paused development – if anything, they're busy trying to figure out exactly how many new widgets to order for 2023 and 2024, an especially challenging task given the current situation.