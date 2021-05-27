Taking a look at the media's role in the Covid-19 lab leak theory

The director general of the World Health Organisation has said that the possibility that the Covid-19 virus leaked from a Chinese lab was discussed by world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall on Saturday.And Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that China had not co-operated fully with the first part of an international probe into the origin of the outbreak, and called on Beijing to improve transparency out of “respect” for the victims of the disease.There has been growing controversy over the cause of the outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan late in 2019, with increasing challenges to the...