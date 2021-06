Duke Energy has filed a $56 million electric transportation proposal in North Carolina, its second such proposal, following six months of stakeholder input and deliberation. According to the utility, the proposal aims to advance the state’s transportation electrification measures, with the ultimate goal of achieving 80,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. The filing is the second that Duke has made to North Carolina regulators regarding electric transportation; the first was a $25 million electric transportation pilot program, approved in November 2020.