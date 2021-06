(Desloge, MO) Some Homeowners, in the Rice and Adams road area of Desloge, aren't happy about housing development that would extend Rice road and bring more traffic through the area. One of the residents, Steve Pasternak, who spoke to St. Francois County Commissioners about stopping the work, and has visited with commissioners before on the topic, was at Tuesday's St. Francois County Commission meeting with several other residents. Pasternak told commissioners it would have been best to ask developers to halt any preliminary work on the extension so a meeting could be held to get feedback on the project first.