Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hancock to face Commons over explosive Cummings claims he lied over covid testing, PPE and care homes

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtI5u_0aCzcidw00
Matt Hancock (PA Wire)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will face MPs and the media to respond to claims from Dominic Cummings that he lied to colleagues and should have been fired for his disastrous performance in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hancock did not comment on former No 10 aide Mr Cummings’ explosive claims ahead of his Commons appearance and Downing Street press conference, saying he was “just off to drive forward the vaccine programme” as he left his north-west London home.

Cabinet colleague Robert Jenrick said he was sorry for the Government’s “errors and mistakes” during the pandemic but insisted Mr Hancock and his department had worked “incredibly hard” during the crisis.

The fallout continued from Mr Cummings’ seven-hour evidence session to MPs, during which he claimed his former boss Boris Johnson was “unfit” to lead and his Government’s failures had led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Apart from his damning assessment of the Prime Minister, Mr Cummings saved his fiercest criticism for Mr Hancock over failings around care homes policy, personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement and his public pledge on a testing target which caused disruption in Whitehall.

Communities Secretary Mr Jenrick told Sky News: “I think the Department for Health and the Health Secretary have worked exceptionally hard over the course of this pandemic.

“This was an unprecedented situation, it was a national effort involving all parts of Government in all parts of the country.”

Nobody, I think, could doubt for one moment that the Prime Minister was doing anything other than acting with the best of motives with the information and the advice that was available to him

Asked whether he thought Mr Hancock had lied on multiple occasions, as Mr Cummings alleged, Mr Jenrick said: “That’s not my experience.”

But he admitted “there were things we, with the benefit of hindsight, could have done better to protect people in care homes”.

Mr Cummings blamed Mr Hancock, telling MPs on Wednesday that the Prime Minister had been told “categorically in March that people will be tested before they went back to care homes” from hospital.

It was “complete nonsense” to claim the Government had put a shield around care homes, Mr Cummings claimed, but Mr Jenrick insisted “it’s not correct to say that we didn’t do everything we possibly could to protect both the residents and the people who work in care homes, with the imperfect information we had available to us at the time”.

Responding to Mr Cummings’ assessment that the pandemic demonstrated a country of “lions led by donkeys”, Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: “Well I don’t think that’s a fair assessment of what happened.”

He added: “I think the Prime Minister led the country through this with huge determination and resilience.

“He himself almost died of Covid at one point, bounced back, got back into running the country incredibly quickly.”

Mr Jenrick rejected the claim that “tens of thousands” of people died unnecessarily during the crisis.

Asked directly whether he thinks that claim is wrong, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, I think it is, because you have to remember that we didn’t have all of the facts at the time that the decisions were being taken.

“Nobody, I think, could doubt for one moment that the Prime Minister was doing anything other than acting with the best of motives with the information and the advice that was available to him.”

Mr Jenrick refused to say whether or not Mr Cummings was a reliable source of information about the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJvur_0aCzcidw00
Dominic Cumming (PA Wire)

“He’s now left government, and you heard him give his side of events, which he is completely at liberty to do,” Mr Jenrick said.

Mr Cummings said Mr Hancock should have been sacked on 15 to 20 occasions and Whitehall’s top mandarin at the time Sir Mark Sedwill had “lost confidence in the Secretary of State’s honesty”.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said “we absolutely reject” the criticisms made by Mr Cummings.

Downing Street said on Wednesday Mr Hancock continued to have the confidence of the Prime Minister and the pair were “working closely” to save lives.

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, is likely to face questions of his own about the explosive evidence from his once-closest aide when he visits a hospital on Thursday.

As well as being branded unfit for office, it was alleged Mr Johnson dismissed the pandemic as a “scare story” or the new “swine flu” in early 2020 as the global crisis loomed and wanted to be injected with Covid-19 on television in a bid to calm the nation.

Mr Cummings, who was ousted from No 10 late last year as part of a behind-the-scenes power struggle, said that, by the end of October 2020, his relationship with Mr Johnson had deteriorated due to the Prime Minister’s delays to ordering an autumn lockdown that could have prevented deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtQRK_0aCzcidw00
The Prime Minister was criticised as 'unfit' for the job by his former aide Dominic Cummings (PA Media)

He said that he “fundamentally regarded him as unfit for the job” and that he was attempting to make changes to the “structure around him to try and stop what I thought were extremely bad decisions”.

Offering his version of events of the outset of the pandemic in Britain, Mr Cummings described his mounting panic about the situation in March 2020.

The 49-year-old said there was no plan in place for a lockdown or measures to protect the most vulnerable and quoted deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara who, he claimed, told him she thought the country was “absolutely f*****” and that “we’re going to kill thousands of people”.

The first lockdown was finally implemented on March 23, but Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister later regretted the move.

Similar mistakes were made in September as Mr Johnson was urged by Government scientists to impose a second lockdown but he resisted because of economic concerns, instead opting to “hit and hope”.

Asked if he had heard Mr Johnson say he would rather see “bodies pile high” than impose a third lockdown on the nation, Mr Cummings said: “I heard that in the Prime Minister’s study,” describing BBC reporting of the incident as “accurate”.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Uk#State Secretary#Office Equipment#Commons#Ppe#Cabinet#Communities#Sky News#The Department For Health#Bbc Breakfast#Bbc Radio 4#Mr Cummings#Wednesday Mr Hancock#Sir Mark Sedwill#Failings#Bbc Reporting#Downing Street#Unnecessary Deaths#Care Homes Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Hancock voices frustration over Covid vaccine refusals

Matt Hancock has voiced his frustration that some people are still not getting the coronavirus vaccine, amid fears of the spread of the new Indian variant. The Health Secretary said the majority of people admitted to hospital in Bolton, which has seen the biggest outbreak of B1.617.2 variant, had been eligible for the jab but had not taken it up.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public HealthMedscape News

Cummings: Hancock 'Should Have Been Fired' Over COVID Handling

Government ministers "fell disastrously short" of what the public deserved during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said today. In a series of explosive comments to MPs, Mr Cummings said that England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for multiple offences, including lying to people on multiple occasions. In a further swipe at politicians, he described as "crackers" the choice the electorate faced at the last election between his former boss and ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
WorldThe Guardian

Boris Johnson’s big gamble on Covid-19 public inquiry

When Boris Johnson let slip to the Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, on Tuesday that he would kick off a Covid inquiry in the current session of parliament, it initially appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark. But as he prepared to give MPs a “Covid update” on Wednesday, it became...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid infections rise by 8% in a week to 1,926 and daily deaths increase by two to four as Brits are warned to hug 'carefully' when Covid rules are eased tomorrow amid fears over surge in Indian variant cases

Britain has recorded four new daily Covid deaths and 1,926 cases today as Matt Hancock urged people to hug 'carefully' and get jabbed to prevent the new Indian strain spreading 'like wildfire'. The government's Covid dashboard showed there was an eight per cent increase in cases over last week, as...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

All the questions Dominic Cummings will face when he is grilled by MPs over Covid-19

When Dominic Cummings appears in front of a committee of MPs on Wednesday morning, he has promised to reveal all on how the UK’s Covid-19 catastrophe truly unfolded. He claims to have key documents which shed light on how the major decisions were made – and has taken to Twitter in recent weeks to launch increasingly angry attacks on the Government’s policy and track record.
U.K.bbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock to face questions over Dominic Cummings allegations

Health secretary will appear in the Commons and host a press conference a day after incendiary claims from PM’s former aide. The health secretary, Matt Hancock, will face MPs on Thursday over allegations made by the former senior No 10 aide Dominic Cummings to a select committee that Hancock lied to colleagues and performed “disastrously” during the Covid pandemic.
Worldthecanary.co

Matt Hancock just weaselled his way through Sunday TV

Health secretary Matt Hancock did the morning TV rounds on Sunday 16 May. And like the good Tory minister he is, he weaselled his way through most of it. First up, and Hancock was on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. People are becoming worried about the so-called ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus (Covid-19). SAGE has warned the variant may be 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain. But the government is still planning on easing lockdown restrictions further on Monday 17 May. So, Ridge put this to Hancock. His response was effectively to shrug his shoulders. Hancock said of the situation:
Public HealthTelegraph

Hug outside and minimise indoor contact, warns Matt Hancock

People should try to hug outside and minimise indoor contact, Matt Hancock has urged, on the eve of Monday’s lifting of restrictions. The Health Secretary advised people to be "careful" when hugging as he said he would "probably" hug his parents outside when the curbs on contact eased on Monday.
WorldBBC

Covid: Hancock confident jab works against Indian variant

The UK has "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines work against the Indian variant of the virus, the health secretary has said. Scientists believe that the variant is more transmissible and cases of it nearly tripled to 1,313 in the past week in England. But Matt Hancock said early lab data...
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

I was straight with people, says Hancock after Cummings claims

Health secretary rejects claims by former No 10 aide that he lied in run-up to first Covid lockdown last year. Matt Hancock has insisted he was “straight with people” throughout the Covid pandemic, after being accused of lying to ministers and the public by Dominic Cummings. The health secretary defended...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Bolton lockdown 'not ruled out' - Hancock

A local lockdown in Bolton has not been ruled out to help protect people from the spread of the Indian coronavirus variant, Matt Hancock has said. The health secretary said the "vast majority" of people in the town who are in hospital with the new variant had not taken up the offer of a vaccine.
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock says not all patients sent to care homes were tested for Covid

Health secretary admits it ‘wasn’t possible’, as he defends himself against Dominic Cummings’ claims. Matt Hancock has admitted it “wasn’t possible” to test for Covid all hospital patients discharged into English care homes, as he tried to salvage his reputation after a series of bombshell allegations made against him by Dominic Cummings.