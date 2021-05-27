Plan for 210 townhomes would add rooftops to Westchester Commons

Advisory committees established by the Chesterfield County School Board are one way that community members connect with their local schools. Advisory committee members are appointed from each of the county’s five magisterial districts and include parents, teachers, staff members, students and other community members interested in helping Chesterfield County Public Schools achieve its vision of creating a better tomorrow. The School Board is currently seeking applicants for the following advisory committee seats: audit and finance committee (Bermuda District); citizens budget advisory committee (Bermuda District partial term ending June 30, 2022; Dale District); environmental stewardship advisory committee (Matoaca District partial term ending June 30, 2022); gifted education advisory committee (Bermuda District, Midlothian District, community representative partial term ending June 30, 2023); and the school health advisory board (Bermuda District, Clover Hill District, Matoaca District and Midlothian District). Committee members must reside in the magisterial district they represent. Community representatives on the gifted education advisory committee are appointed by the superintendent and can reside in any magisterial district. Applications are due by May 13. For applications and more information about specific committees, visit mychesterfieldschools.com/family-and-community-engagement/school-board-advisory-committees.