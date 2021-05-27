Plan for 210 townhomes would add rooftops to Westchester Commons

Come visit this adorable rancher on a quiet cul-de-sac in Chesterfield County. Step into the welcoming living room boasting a beautiful brick, wood burning fireplace for those chilly nights. Choose to eat in your cozy kitchen with freshly painted cabinets or in your formal dining area. Three nice sized bedrooms are down the hall. In the primary bedroom find a walk-in closet and an attached half-bath. NEW ROOF installed in 2020 and BRAND NEW HVAC in 2021 installed last week of April with a 10 year warranty registered to the new owners upon closing. Walk out to the large back deck, overlooking a huge fenced back yard with mature trees that provide cooling shade, making it a perfect setting for gatherings with family and friends. Take a short walk to the amazing Community Members Only park and lake where you can picnic, bring the kids to play at the neighborhood playground, or participate in many of the community events throughout the year. All appliances convey.