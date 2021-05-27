Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chagrin Falls, OH

News briefs - 05/27/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

The Lander Circle Kiwanis Club will host its 64th Annual Rummage Sale July 15-17. Club members are collecting goods June 12, 19 and 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 7, 14 and 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. Donors can leave their items at the Kiwanis barns on the Orange City School District campus behind the tennis courts on Gail Allison Drive. The sale will include furniture, clothing, housewares, bicycles and sports equipment, jewelry, china and collectibles. There will also be books, tools, lawn mowers, consumer electronics, toys and gardening and boutique items.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Bainbridge, OH
City
Woodmere, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Intellectual Disabilities#Briefs#Summer Olympics#Gallery Books#Public Office#Special Courts#Office Equipment#Jewelry#Chagrin Falls Council#Bell Street#Ar Restaurant Group#School Crossing Guard Day#The Safe Routes#First Responders Day#Ems#Village Council#Six Jersey Mike#Village Of Chagrin Falls#Valley Art Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Lorain County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lorain Palace Theater adapts, prepares for post-pandemic comeback

After more than a year of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Lorain Palace Theater is ready for a comeback. Of course, the mainstay of Broadway never really went away. The Palace Theater board and staff complied with the shutdowns of March 2020, then reopened in a limited capacity with social distancing ordered to slow the spread of COVID-19, said board President Dan Kelley and Vice President Tyrone Howard. They spoke with board member Kevin Riley, and Executive Director Chris Pataky also described the state of the theater.
Ohio StatePosted by
WKYC

Northeast Ohio's movie theaters prepare to fully reopen

RAVENNA, Ohio — This past year has been the year of streaming, for sure, but with the pandemic seemingly coming to an end in the near future, movie theaters are ready to make a comeback. "We're very excited to get people back in the theaters," Jeff Davis, director of theater...
audacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Wolstein Center to continue offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through May 31

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments for another two weeks. The Pfizer two-dose coronavirus vaccine will be administered at the Wolstein Center through May 31. Anyone age 12 or older can receive the vaccine. The site will be open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s next mayor likely needs to win over only a small slice of the city’s nearly 400,000 residents in 2021 election

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Who’s the right choice to become the next mayor of Cleveland, a city of nearly 400,000 residents?. A relatively small group of people may decide. History tells us it will take convincing less than a fifth of the city’s residents to win enough votes. That’s because 50,000 votes likely will be more than enough to win the general election, and far fewer will be needed to advance out of what is shaping up as crowded September primary.
Ohio StateWSLS

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Free Clinic adds staff, new programs

Lake County Free Clinic, serving Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, announced it has added three new staff members -- clinical coordinator Melanie Anderson, medical director Courtney Gravens and Carla Montalvo, as the organization’s first case manager. “Melanie, Courtney and Carla bring valuable experience to their roles, but beyond that, they...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...