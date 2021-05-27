News briefs - 05/27/2021
The Lander Circle Kiwanis Club will host its 64th Annual Rummage Sale July 15-17. Club members are collecting goods June 12, 19 and 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 7, 14 and 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. Donors can leave their items at the Kiwanis barns on the Orange City School District campus behind the tennis courts on Gail Allison Drive. The sale will include furniture, clothing, housewares, bicycles and sports equipment, jewelry, china and collectibles. There will also be books, tools, lawn mowers, consumer electronics, toys and gardening and boutique items.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com