NHTSA pulls driver assist designations for 'Tesla Vision' cars

By R. Lawler
Engadget
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday Tesla announced that Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for the US are now shipping without radar sensors, since they'll rely solely on Tesla Vision to enable various driver assists. According to Elon Musk, improved vision processing makes cameras a better option than radar, although we'll see if that holds up in the winter or other poor weather conditios. At the same time, Tesla said that for now, those new vehicles will have limitations to features like Auto Summon, Smart Steer and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance.

www.engadget.com
Person
Elon Musk
