Arkansas State

Arkansas Walks Past Georgia 11-2 in the second round of SEC Tournament

By Arkansas Fight
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas won their opening game of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday with an 11-2 victory over Georgia. Lael Lockhart nearly pitched a perfect game for the Razorbacks. He went 7 and 2/3 innings pitched without allowing a hit with one out remaining it what could’ve been a seven inning run rule with a 10-0 lead. The Bulldogs had other plans as Josh McAllister singled between Nesbit and Battles to end Lockhart’s perfect game and extend the game to nine innings.

www.chatsports.com
