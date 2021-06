Winter is right around the corner here in Australia and so too are all the activities that come along with it. Never ones to let a little cold weather get in our way, Aussies will be heading outdoors with the same level of energy and enthusiasm that we bring to every other season. We do have a year of restrictions to make up for, after all. That means hitting the slopes by day and the bars by night and then waking up the next day to do it all over again. It’s just how we roll in these parts, where staying active is basically a way of life.