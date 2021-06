I have sensitive skin, and my aesthetician told me I had to be very particular with my face washes, because lots of them would irritate me or break me out. Because of this, I am hesitant to experiment with new cleansers, and if I do, they go through a strict trial period. However, I've been really liking the HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash ($38), and I'm not the only one.