Bold Coby White Trade Proposal Would Land Bulls New PG and Athletic Young C

By Brian Mazique
Heavy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to love the Chicago Bulls‘ Coby White. He plays hard, looks pretty coachable, and has the potential to become an even more explosive scorer than he has already shown in his two years in the NBA. That said, the Bulls need a purer point guard and a better...

heavy.com
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Unavailable against Bulls

Portis is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to patellar tendinitis. Portis was a late addition to the injury report as the Bucks rest their key players during Sunday's season finale. Portis will likely be available for the start of the playoffs.
NBAsemoball.com

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...
NBAwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Bucks’ Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team’s regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
NBA94.3 Jack FM

Bucks drop season finale to Bulls, get ready to face Heat in playoffs

CHICAGO – Thaddeus Young tallied 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-112 in the final game of the regular season. Coby White added 19 for Chicago. The Bucks did not play their starters after the number-two seed in the playoffs was out of reach before tip-off. Bucks coach...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Garrett Temple wants to return next season

Following the conclusion to the regular season over the weekend, a number of key Chicago Bulls players and personnel are now conducting their press conferences/interviews heading into the offseason. A lot can be taken away from these end-of-season press conferences, as players tend to give more matter-of-fact statements than they would during the regular season.
NBAbleachernation.com

WATCH: Coby White Tries to Scare Zach LaVine in the Middle of His End-of-Season Presser

On Monday afternoon, Zach LaVine sat down with the media to talk about the Chicago Bulls 2020-21 shortcomings and the future of the organization. Coby White didn’t care. In the middle of what certainly felt like a very serious discussion, White let out a blood-curling scream off-camera in what appeared to be an attempt to startle his teammate. I truly feel bad for any media members who had their headphones in.
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks look to continue surge vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season on the road Sunday night against the host Chicago Bulls. With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) will move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.
NBAsemoball.com

Bulls look to future after frustrating, promising season

CHICAGO (AP) -- Zach LaVine insisted he had never played on a team as talented as the Chicago Bulls were this season. That made it all the more disappointing. Instead of gearing up for a potential playoff appearance, the Bulls are once again on the outside looking in. "I'm not...
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Timberwolves offseason trade gives Lauri Markkanen a fresh start

Last offseason, Lauri Markkanen was up for a contract extension with the Chicago Bulls, yet the two sides were never able to reach an agreement. Multiple reports said that they were millions apart on a potential deal, which could mean that Markkanen will look to maximize his value as a restricted free agent this NBA offseason. He will be a name to monitor in NBA rumors as a result.
NBAbleachernation.com

Let’s Go, Cavs! (And Other Bulls Bullets)

Look, I’m still not going there on vacation, but if the Cleveland Cavaliers can somehow beat the Washington Wizards tonight, I’ll consider passing through on a road trip. • The Chicago Bulls continued to pull their weight on Thursday night with a dominant – and expected – victory over the Toronto Tampa Bay Raptors. The team shot an easy 54.2 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from downtown. Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine did what they had to do, but they also let guys like Coby White and Lauri Markkanen run the show. The two role players combined for 37 points and 12 rebounds. White also finished the game with 10 assists (his third double-digit assist night on the season), while Markkanen shot 6-9 (nice) from behind the arc. It’s good to see these two dudes eat.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Bulls Rumors: Lauri Markkanen’s time in Chicago winding down

Following the elimination of the Chicago Bulls from the postseason, the rumor mill is getting back up and running entering the offseason. First-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls have just two games remaining ahead of the offseason. They are currently facing the Brooklyn Nets on the road on May 15 in the early afternoon. And in the midst of their meeting with the Nets, Bulls rumors are circulating concerning the status of fourth-year power forward Lauri Markkanen heading into the offseason.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bulls' win to end regular season hurt draft lottery odds

The Bulls took the floor for Sunday night's home matchup with the Bucks expecting Milwaukee's best. But with the Brooklyn Nets securing a double-digit victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in doing so clinching the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Mike Budenholzer called a quick audible before tipoff. What was originally announced as the Bucks' regular starting five became Jeff Teague, Sam Merrill, Pat Connaughton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Mamadi Diakite.