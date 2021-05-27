Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Arrow Exploration : Announces Intention to List on AIM Market, an Update on Cost Savings Achieved, Amendments to Canacol Promissory Note, and Comments on Developments in Colombia

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Arrow Exploration Announces Intention to List on AIM. Market, an Update on Cost Savings Achieved, Amendments. Calgary, Alberta - May 25, 2021 - ARROW Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or the "Company") (TSXV: AXL) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on several key corporate developments, as well as an update on recent developments in Colombia.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Oil Markets#Oil Price#European Union#Portfolio Investments#Oil Company Shares#Investment Capital#Financial Shares#Growth Stage Investments#Canacol Promissory Note#The Company Rrb#Axl#The London Stock Exchange#Carrizales Norte#Board#The Board Of Directors#G A#Vitol Of The Company#Canacol Energy Ltd#Arrow Complet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gratomic Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ('Hybrid') of Toronto, Ontario to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Gratomic and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Golden Independence Announces Private Placement Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "IGLD") announces that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 1,724,138 common shares (each a "Share") a price of $0.29 per Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: CML plans AIM move; IronRidge to demerge gold assets

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. CML Microsystems PLC - Maldon, England-based radio frequency semiconductor maker - Plans to move from London Stock Exchange's Main Market to AIM market. Believes shift is in best interests with AIM a "more appropriate regulatory environment" for firm. Adds that there is no immediate need to appoint a financial director and, as a result, Nigel Clark will become executive chair effectively immediately, while retaining overall responsibility for the finance function at board level. Since former financial director departed in February 2020, Clark has held dual role of chair and finance director on interim basis.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8NV", effective June 1, 2021.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Wedgemount Announces Closing of Strategic "Red" Copper Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the Red Copper property located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia (the 'Red Property'). Under the terms of the Agreement, Wedgemount can acquire a 100% interest in the Red Property subject to a 2% net smelter return ('NSR').
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cordoba Minerals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces that Cordoba has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (refer to Cordoba's news release dated May 20, 2021). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,823,685 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to its majority shareholder, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. ("Ivanhoe Electric"; previously High Power Exploration Inc.1) at a price of $1.10 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $2,006,053.50 (the "Lead Order").
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ximen Mining Engages Both Masse Environmental and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants for Hydrology at Kenville Gold Mine Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce that Nelson-based Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd. and Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd. of Kelowna, B.C. have been engaged for technical services related to the Kenville Gold Mine. Masse has been...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Enduro Retains Leading Investor Relations Firm, Provides Corporate Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR)(OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company"), which holds one of the largest land positions in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle, is pleased to retain Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small and mid-cap growth companies. Adelaide has a sizable and valuable network of investors throughout North America and around the world that will assist in positioning Enduro and presenting the upside potential of the Newmont Lake Project.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Just Energy Will Commence Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange On June 4th

Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 3 rd. TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company") (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, June 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "JE".
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BeMetals Commences 2021 Exploration Program at the Pangeni Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce commencement of its 2021 exploration program at the Pangeni Copper Project (Pangeni' or the 'Project' or the 'Property'), located on the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia (the 'Zambian Copperbelt'). This year's primary objective is to expand and vector into higher-grade areas of the two priority copper prospects discovered during the 2019 and 2020 exploration programs, and to test other priority targets on the Property.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces Commencement of Drilling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - US Copper Corp(TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its previously announced 7,000 - 10,000 foot core drilling program has recently begun at its Superior deposit, one of 3 deposits at the 100% owned Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

GeoPark Reports Production and Operations Update in Colombia

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark” or the "Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina provides a production and operations update related to the ongoing situation in Colombia. As previously announced on May...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

iMetal Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Equity Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of units (each, a 'Unit') and FT shares (each, a 'FT Share'). In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Private Placement the Company issued 7,700,000 Units at an issue price of $0.10 per Unit and 577,000 FT Shares at an issue price of $0.13 per FT Share for aggregate gross process of $845,010.00.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ainos Announces FINRA Approval of Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change to "AIMD", Engages Firm to Explore Listing Requirements of National Securities Exchanges

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Ainos, Inc., f/k/a Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. ('we', 'our', or the 'Company'), (OTC PINK:AIMD), is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ('FINRA') approved the Company's name change to 'Ainos, Inc.' and 'AIMD' as its new ticker symbol.
Businessaustinnews.net

Magna Terra Provides Corporate Development Updates and Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to provide the following updates regarding its portfolio of exploration project assets. Beyond the Company's focus on its core exploration assets in Atlantic Canada, Magna Terra continues to add shareholder value through various partnerships and option agreements on its assets in Argentina and Quebec.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Gold Standard Ventures Announces 2021 Exploration And Development Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) ("Gold Standard" or the "Company") today announced plans for the 2021 exploration and development program on its vast land package in Nevada's Carlin Trend. The program includes approximately 7,880 meters of reverse-circulation ("RC") and core drilling over 46 holes. Drilling is anticipated to start in May 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IntelGenx Announces Noteholder Approval Of Proposed Amendments To Convertible Notes

SAINT LAURENT, Québec, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (" IntelGenx" or the " Corporation") today announced that the holders (" Noteholders") of its 6.0% convertible unsecured promissory notes due June 1, 2021, originally issued by private placement on May 8, 2018 (the " Notes"), have, by written consent in accordance with the terms of the Notes, approved proposed amendments to the Notes. As a result, (i) the maturity date of the U.S.$1,600,000 principal amount of Notes will be extended from June 1, 2021 to October 31, 2024, (ii) the interest rate on the Notes will be increased from 6% to 8%, (iii) the conversion ratio for conversions at the option of Noteholders will be changed from 6,250 fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock for each U.S.$5,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding to 11,363 fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock for each U.S.$5,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding, effectively representing a reduction of the conversion price from U.S.$0.80 to U.S.$0.44, and (iv) the trigger price for a conversion at the option of IntelGenx will be reduced from U.S.$1.40 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days to U.S.$0.88 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days.
Softwarebostonnews.net

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Software Development Service Market | Key Players ServiceNow, NetSuite, Zuora, CEPTES, LinkedIn

Latest survey on Global Software Development Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Software Development Service. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Software Development Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Oracle, Zuora, NetSuite, CEPTES, LinkedIn, Workday, Microsoft, ServiceNow, IBM, Concur Technologies, Google & Medidata Solutions.
Businessdallassun.com

Experion Reports on AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Experion') (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders held by way of live virtual webcast on May 26, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). All of the matters...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Reinstated for Trading. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Apolo III Acquisition Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Prospectus dated May 21, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following: