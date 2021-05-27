Arrow Exploration : Announces Intention to List on AIM Market, an Update on Cost Savings Achieved, Amendments to Canacol Promissory Note, and Comments on Developments in Colombia

SAINT LAURENT, Québec, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (" IntelGenx" or the " Corporation") today announced that the holders (" Noteholders") of its 6.0% convertible unsecured promissory notes due June 1, 2021, originally issued by private placement on May 8, 2018 (the " Notes"), have, by written consent in accordance with the terms of the Notes, approved proposed amendments to the Notes. As a result, (i) the maturity date of the U.S.$1,600,000 principal amount of Notes will be extended from June 1, 2021 to October 31, 2024, (ii) the interest rate on the Notes will be increased from 6% to 8%, (iii) the conversion ratio for conversions at the option of Noteholders will be changed from 6,250 fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock for each U.S.$5,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding to 11,363 fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock for each U.S.$5,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding, effectively representing a reduction of the conversion price from U.S.$0.80 to U.S.$0.44, and (iv) the trigger price for a conversion at the option of IntelGenx will be reduced from U.S.$1.40 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days to U.S.$0.88 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days.