While three more cases of COVID-19 were logged by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health in Friday’s update on the coronavirus pandemic, eight recoveries resulted in a net drop of 5 active cases. 77 persons are currently combatting their infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 13,827 cases in all have been identified so far in Sheboygan County. Currently, 4 persons are hospitalized here, an increase of one over Thursday.